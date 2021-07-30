Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Amphenol Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amphenol in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.69.

APH opened at $71.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.61. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,846,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,024,481,000 after acquiring an additional 22,991,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,686,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,958,421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,332,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,143,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,925,307 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,344,708 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,078,260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,880,817 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,301,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $943,471,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920,513 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $9,915,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

