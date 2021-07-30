Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Navient Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Navient in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $4.27 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NAVI. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Navient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Navient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.45.

NAVI stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.82. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 926.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of Navient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

