Jeffrey A. Howard Sells 2,750 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 2,750 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $123,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,088,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey A. Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlanticus alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Jeffrey A. Howard sold 3,541 shares of Atlanticus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $159,415.82.

Shares of ATLC traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.48. 17,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $45.48. The company has a market cap of $723.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 195.69%. Equities analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlanticus during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.