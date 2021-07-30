JLP Asset Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

JLP Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. SL Green Realty accounts for approximately 1.2% of JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. JLP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 501.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

SL Green Realty stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.87. 5,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,903. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.10.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

