JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.12. JMP Group shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 7,534 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $117.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. JMP Group had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 28.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JMP Group LLC will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 27,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $147,066.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 80,019 shares of company stock worth $454,366. 58.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in JMP Group by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 118,332 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JMP Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JMP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JMP Group by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JMP Group Company Profile (NYSE:JMP)

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

