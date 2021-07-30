JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.12. JMP Group shares last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 7,534 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JMP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $117.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.
In other news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc bought 27,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, with a total value of $147,066.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 80,019 shares of company stock worth $454,366. 58.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in JMP Group by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 118,332 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JMP Group by 19,963.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 10,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JMP Group by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in JMP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JMP Group by 291.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 15,252 shares during the period. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
JMP Group Company Profile (NYSE:JMP)
JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.
