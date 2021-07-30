JMP Securities Increases SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $130.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.86.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $100.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 79.03 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce has a 52 week low of $70.15 and a 52 week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 10.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 219.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 2.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

