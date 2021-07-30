John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Down 62.1% in July

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the June 30th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 55,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,541. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
