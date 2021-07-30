John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Down 62.1% in July

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the June 30th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.68. The stock had a trading volume of 55,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,541. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund comprises approximately 0.1% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

