John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Position Raised by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JHMM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,018,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,760,000 after purchasing an additional 113,264 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHMM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.52. 68,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,381. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $35.82 and a 1-year high of $52.71.

