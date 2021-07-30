Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 31,674 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.6% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 485,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,955,000 after acquiring an additional 71,910 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,418,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

JCI stock opened at $71.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $71.78.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on JCI shares. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

