Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Lowered by Savior LLC

Savior LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Savior LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.40. 152,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,485,218. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.42. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $454.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.