Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Summit Financial Group Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.4% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,825,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,186,000 after purchasing an additional 716,136 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $4,370,566,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,305,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,681,000 after acquiring an additional 194,920 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,395,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,909,000 after acquiring an additional 119,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

JNJ traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,485,218. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $173.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.42. The company has a market cap of $454.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

