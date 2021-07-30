Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.600-$9.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.80 billion-$94.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.30 billion.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $171.94. 323,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,485,218. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company has a market cap of $452.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.78% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

