Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the June 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Panmure Gordon upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson Matthey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC upgraded Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.98.

OTCMKTS JMPLY traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.47. The stock had a trading volume of 857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson Matthey has a 12 month low of $55.18 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $2.7734 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Johnson Matthey’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

