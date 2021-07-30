JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €53.00 Price Target

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price target from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FRE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.95 ($65.82) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.71 ($56.13).

FRA:FRE opened at €46.14 ($54.28) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($94.12). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €44.73.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

