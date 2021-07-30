JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) a $52.62 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $52.62 target price on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INTC. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.81.

INTC opened at $53.70 on Tuesday. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Intel by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

