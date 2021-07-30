JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,250.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,001.10.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,730.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,546.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,800.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 90.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,981 shares of company stock worth $174,426,427 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

