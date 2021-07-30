JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 60

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 59 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.95% from the stock’s previous close.

LLOY has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.78) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 48 ($0.63) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 50.56 ($0.66).

Shares of LLOY traded down GBX 0.38 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 45.82 ($0.60). The stock had a trading volume of 99,956,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,139,453. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.24. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 50.56 ($0.66). The firm has a market cap of £32.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers bought 181,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £85,494.88 ($111,699.61).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

