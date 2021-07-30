JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) Plans Dividend of GBX 7

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Plc (LON:JCH) announced a dividend on Friday, July 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Monday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JCH stock traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 744 ($9.72). The stock had a trading volume of 28,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,550. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 515 ($6.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 760 ($9.93). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 738.72. The stock has a market cap of £438.67 million and a P/E ratio of -9.08.

Get JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust alerts:

In other news, insider David Fletcher purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.34) per share, with a total value of £10,725 ($14,012.28). Also, insider Andrew L. Sutch acquired 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 726 ($9.49) per share, with a total value of £4,973.10 ($6,497.39). Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,242 shares of company stock worth $1,588,816.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.