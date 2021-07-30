JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:JESC) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $495.71

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:JESC) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 495.71 ($6.48) and traded as low as GBX 495 ($6.47). JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 502 ($6.56), with a volume of 164,204 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £797.32 million and a PE ratio of 7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72, a quick ratio of 107.92 and a current ratio of 107.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 495.71.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

JPMorgan European Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

