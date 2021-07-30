Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by MKM Partners

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) was upgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $33.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s previous close.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $27.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $29.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.42.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $155,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,742 shares of company stock worth $1,896,221. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,769 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,003 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,728,000 after purchasing an additional 85,565 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087,006 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,879,000 after purchasing an additional 195,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,166,603 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $105,542,000 after buying an additional 195,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.