Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) Short Interest Down 68.5% in July

Jupai Holdings Limited (NYSE:JP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 68.5% from the June 30th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupai in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jupai by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 68,199 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jupai in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jupai in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jupai alerts:

NYSE:JP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.33. 44,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,354. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 million, a PE ratio of -71.50 and a beta of 1.47. Jupai has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.59.

Jupai (NYSE:JP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The asset manager reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.77 million for the quarter. Jupai had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%.

Jupai Company Profile

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Jupai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.