Kadant (KAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Kadant to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Kadant has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Kadant to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:KAI opened at $178.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.33. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

KAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $308,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock worth $551,558. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

