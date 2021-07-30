Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,725.00

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,725 ($22.54) and last traded at GBX 1,723.86 ($22.52), with a volume of 35750 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,686 ($22.03).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNOS shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,685 ($22.01) to GBX 1,515 ($19.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Kainos Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,482.10. The stock has a market cap of £2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 52.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 15.10 ($0.20) per share. This represents a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $6.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Kainos Group Company Profile (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

