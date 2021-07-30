Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 4,990.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 41.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21.1% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $124.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.49 and a 12 month high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.68%.

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total transaction of $48,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $175,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,203 shares of company stock worth $1,185,238. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

