Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Short Interest Update

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

KAOOY stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. 142,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,431. KAO has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $15.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28.

Get KAO alerts:

KAOOY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded KAO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded KAO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for KAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.