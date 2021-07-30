Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Down 59.4% in July

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KAYS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34. Kaya has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.99.

Kaya Company Profile

Kaya Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated legal marijuana enterprise, produces, distributes, and/or sells a range of cannabis products in the United States. The company offers flower, oils, vape cartridges and cannabis infused confections, baked goods, and beverages. It also operates two retail outlets under the Kaya Shack brand name, as well as offers strain specific cannabis cigarettes under the Kaya Buddies name, and strains of cannabis under the Kaya Farms name.

