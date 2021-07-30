Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) Short Interest Down 59.4% in July

Kaya Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KAYS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 59.4% from the June 30th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS KAYS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,714. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34. Kaya has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.99.
Kaya Company Profile
