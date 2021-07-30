KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,547 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,547 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $73.37 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.94.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,153.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $73,036.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

