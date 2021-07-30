KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,197 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Edison International by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $704,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Edison International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Bank of America downgraded Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $57.03 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.88.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

