KB Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.33.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $269.73 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $269.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.97. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.31.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $307,809.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,374 shares of company stock valued at $8,699,930 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

