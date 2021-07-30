KB Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 9,450 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,450 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000. Apple makes up 0.5% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $72,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Apple from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.06.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $144.52 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.77 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.