KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $266,000 in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 1,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.40 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $75.52 and a 52 week high of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.86) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Benchmark upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.44.

In other news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

