KB Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 8,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU stock opened at $23.26 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

