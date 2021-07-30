KB Financial Partners LLC Takes $176,000 Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APAM. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 418,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 71,683 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 15.2% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 25,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $2,704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.05 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, decreased their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.81.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

