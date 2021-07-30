Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Initiates Coverage on Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $13.51 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.60.

NWBI stock opened at $13.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79. Northwest Bancshares has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.48.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 9.57%. Research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is 73.39%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,736. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $38,090.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $54,334. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 88,126 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after acquiring an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 22.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

