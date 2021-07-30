Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) Short Interest Update

Kerry Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:KRYPF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 79.7% from the June 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

OTCMKTS KRYPF remained flat at $$3.10 during trading on Friday. 153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.26. Kerry Properties has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kerry Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Kerry Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, investment, management, and trading of properties in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, and the Asia Pacific region. The company also owns and operates hotels; and offers logistics and freight forwarding, consultancy, administrative support, project management, financial, IT system and consultancy, estate agency, and construction services.

