Kevin J. Mills Sells 12,000 Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Stock

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) CEO Kevin J. Mills sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $168,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,657 shares in the company, valued at $2,233,890.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SCKT opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.72. Socket Mobile, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.24. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 16.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Socket Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Socket Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

About Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

