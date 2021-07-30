Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kewpie Co. (OTCMKTS:KWPCY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KWPCY traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.70. Kewpie has a twelve month low of $36.31 and a twelve month high of $47.22.

Get Kewpie alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kewpie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Kewpie Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing, wholesaling, transporting, and warehousing of food products in Japan and internationally. It offers condiments, including mayonnaise and dressings, and vinegar; egg products, such as liquid eggs, frozen eggs, dried eggs, egg spreads, and thick omelets; and delicatessen products comprising salads and delicatessen foods, and packaged salads.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Kewpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.