KeyCorp Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for AT&T in a report issued on Sunday, July 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.01. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AT&T’s FY2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

T has been the topic of several other research reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $201.99 billion, a PE ratio of -91.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of T. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

