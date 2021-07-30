KeyCorp Weighs in on Graphic Packaging Holding’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Graphic Packaging in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.52.

GPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $19.16 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging has a 1 year low of $13.14 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 87,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 17.8% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 133,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,252,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 393.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 782,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.2% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 643,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,683,000 after purchasing an additional 25,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

