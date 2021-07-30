Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.650-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.33 billion-$19.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.69 billion.

Shares of KMB opened at $136.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

