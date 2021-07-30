Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 27.2% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 588,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,603,000 after acquiring an additional 125,768 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 18,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $13,314,000. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. Northcoast Research increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.29.

Shares of MSI opened at $223.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.60. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.90 and a 12-month high of $225.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,955 in the last 90 days. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

