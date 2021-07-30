Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $805,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 468.1% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 24,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 20,591 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,187,000 after buying an additional 33,012 shares during the period.

BOND opened at $111.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.92. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $109.01 and a 52-week high of $113.22.

