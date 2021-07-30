Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $887,000 Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.76 and a 1-year high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

