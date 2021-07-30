Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $781,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIBR. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 338.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 38,720 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $49.36 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $49.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.62.

