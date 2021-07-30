Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,624 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 91.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.86.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $289.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.63. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $213.09 and a twelve month high of $293.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $76.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

