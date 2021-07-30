Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 195,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,070,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,353,000 after purchasing an additional 153,105 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Schlumberger by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Schlumberger by 491.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 695,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 578,065 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $9,914,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.86.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.01.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

