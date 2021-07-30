Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.07 Million Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the first quarter worth about $4,351,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter worth about $4,302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 19.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 2.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the first quarter worth about $5,331,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC opened at $32.93 on Friday. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.65.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. Analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

In other The Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

