Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KRG. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $23.14. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.49.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.81%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,286,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,882,000 after buying an additional 501,818 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,013,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,128,000 after buying an additional 1,506,640 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,407,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,437,000 after buying an additional 82,406 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,674,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,299,000 after buying an additional 113,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 31,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.