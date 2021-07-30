Koala Co. (OTCMKTS:KARE) Short Interest Update

Koala Co. (OTCMKTS:KARE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the June 30th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KARE opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. Koala has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.15.

About Koala

Koala Corp. is a technology company that engages in the development of new technologies and services in the areas of emerging technology. It concentrates on the following areas: government, services, fuel, television, green, bank, and telecom. The firm also develops cellular and voice over internet protocol.

