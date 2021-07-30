Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 77.8% from the June 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KOTMY remained flat at $$61.78 during trading on Friday. 96 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,499. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.64. Koito Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $77.40.

